Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 8.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.51. 682,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 281,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

