Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YFGSF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.