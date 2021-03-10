Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YGR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Shares of YGR traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.20.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

