YEE Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $45,489.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

