Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Vivek Patel Sells 54,236 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

