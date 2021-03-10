YENTEN Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $92,610.41 and $161.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,766.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.92 or 0.03222199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00356327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.52 or 0.01008688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00394027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00338638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00257583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022211 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars.

