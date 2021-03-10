Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $7,074,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.