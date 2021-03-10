YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,080,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,378,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.