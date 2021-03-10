Z-Work Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Z-Work Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 10th. Z-Work Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Z-Work Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ZWRKU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Z-Work Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

