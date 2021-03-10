Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.39). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.