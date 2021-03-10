Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Brokerages predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report sales of $470.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.20 million and the lowest is $465.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

