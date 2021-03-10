Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $2.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.42 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $14.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

