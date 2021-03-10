Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $24.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $28.33 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $200.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of EB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

