Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $2.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $13.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $19.63 on Monday, hitting $421.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

