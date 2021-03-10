Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Green Dot posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,231 shares of company stock worth $23,768,667. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 13,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,143. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

