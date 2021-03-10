Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

LBAI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 226,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,805. The firm has a market cap of $907.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

