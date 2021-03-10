Zacks: Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,049.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

