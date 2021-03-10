Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXA traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

