Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 97,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 86,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 907,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890,146. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

