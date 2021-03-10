Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.40 Million

Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $88.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $90.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $491.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $523.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 143,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,664,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.36. 1,301,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

