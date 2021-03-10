Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $1.62. 251,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.25.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.