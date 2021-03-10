Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a PE ratio of -235.67 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.