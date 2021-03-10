Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 728,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,557. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.