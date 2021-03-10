Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Decent demand for loans and efforts to focus on fee income are likely to continue aiding the company's financials in the near term. Moreover, its business restructuring plans, efforts to improve operating efficiency and a solid balance sheet position are expected to support financials in the quarters ahead. Additionally, the bank's robust capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position and will enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the company's margins, in turn, hurting revenues to some extent. Further, mounting operating expenses along with high debt levels and the company’s loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the economic slowdown remain major concerns.”

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,326. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $45,739,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

