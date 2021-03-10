Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.31). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

