Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilltop Holdings have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Further, the company's restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. Nevertheless, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero rates, remains a major concern and will likely hurt the top line. Also, mounting costs mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

HTH stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

