Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

