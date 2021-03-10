Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 594.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 107,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

