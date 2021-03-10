Zacks Investment Research Downgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 253,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,515. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

