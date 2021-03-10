Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $10.17 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Zel has a market cap of $10.17 million and $1.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00243500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00059776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00088750 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,974,800 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

