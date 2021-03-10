Zenswap Network Token Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $19,328.17 and $56.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

