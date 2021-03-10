Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $495,985.25 and approximately $2,885.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.