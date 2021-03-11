-$0.02 EPS Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock worth $15,408,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $18.10 on Monday. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

