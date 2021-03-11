$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.77 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

