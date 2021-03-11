$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a PE ratio of -40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

