-$0.08 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). Savara posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Savara.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVRA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

SVRA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 5,768,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,867. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

