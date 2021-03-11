-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $19.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.92. 1,417,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,315. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

