$0.17 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,797. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $775.19 million, a PE ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

