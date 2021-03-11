-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.30). 2U posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,439,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 486.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 283,089 shares during the period.

2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

