-$0.20 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IMAX reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. 6,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

