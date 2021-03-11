-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,690,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,171,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,384,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,667,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 148,204 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

