$0.22 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IBEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,774. The company has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a PE ratio of 26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.