$0.23 EPS Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

