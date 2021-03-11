$0.25 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.66. 48,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,495. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.