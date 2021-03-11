$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.24. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,597 shares of company stock worth $2,917,326. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 118,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,226. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

