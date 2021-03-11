-$0.33 EPS Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,183 shares of company stock worth $3,923,854 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

