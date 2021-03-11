$0.35 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $6,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $44,196,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.