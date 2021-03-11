$0.40 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $175.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

