$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

