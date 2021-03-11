$0.44 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $22,106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $763.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

